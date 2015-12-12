A-League Review: Wanderers make it seven in a row

A-League leaders Western Sydney Wanderers stretched their winning run to seven games with a 2-0 defeat of Melbourne Victory.

Dutchman Romeo Castelen was pivotal to the Wanderers' triumph, squaring unselfishly for Mark Bridge to tap in a 54th-minute opener following Scott Neville's defence-splitting pass before making the game safe 11 minutes from time

The winger surged in from the right and his shot was allowed to creep in at the near post by Melbourne goalkeeper Danny Vukovic.

Victory's second straight defeat sees them drop to third below Brisbane Roar, who fought back to beat Wellington Phoenix 2-1.

Roy Krishna fired home the opener in first-half stoppage time for Wellington but Steve Lustica levelled matters in the 71st minute and Jamie Maclaren settled the game 15 minutes later.

Maclaren broke through on goal and saw the onrushing Glen Moss' clearance deflect off his leg, allowing the forward to slot into an empty net.

Elsewhere, Nebojsa Marinkovic's double enabled Perth Glory to come from behind and beat fellow strugglers Central Coast Mariners 2-1 and move off the bottom.