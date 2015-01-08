League Two: Luton 0 Shrewsbury 0
Shrewsbury Town missed out on the chance to take over at the top of League Two as they drew 0-0 at fellow promotion-chasers Luton Town.
Mickey Mellon's side arrived at Kenilworth Road on Thursday knowing a two-goal victory would see them replace Wycombe Wanderers as league leaders.
However, Shrewsbury could consider themselves somewhat fortuitous to come away with a point as Luton enjoyed the better of proceedings.
The hosts hit the post through Jake Howells early on and applied significant late pressure following the 70th-minute dismissal of Shrewsbury defender Nathaniel Knight-Percival for a second bookable offence.
Yet visiting goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler held firm, making a number of impressive stops to ensure the match finished goalless.
Shrewsbury remain third in the table, behind Wycombe and Burton Albion having played a game more, while Luton leapfrog Newport County into fourth.
