League Two Preview: York eye play-off push

Nigel Worthington may be doing his best to play down his team's upturn in fortunes since the start of February, but York have nevertheless emerged as promotion contenders following a seven-game unbeaten run that includes five wins, including the last three on the spin.

Back-to-back 1-0 away victories in the space of four days at AFC Wimbledon and Mansfield Town leave York two points adrift of seventh place heading into Saturday's visit of Wycombe.

Another three-point haul will keep the pressure up on nearest rivals Plymouth Argyle and Southend United, although Worthington will be taking nothing for granted at home as York have won just one of their last five outings at Bootham Crescent.

York, though, are not the only team battling for consistency at the top of the table.

Just seven points separate the top six sides in this most unpredictable of League Two seasons.

Leaders Chesterfield host Oxford United determined to end a three-match winless streak, while second-placed Scunthorpe United – who set a new club record of 20 matches unbeaten after being held 2-2 with Southend in midweek – have drawn their last four in a row.

A 650-mile round trip to Plymouth is next up for Scunthorpe. Four wins from their last five League Two outings – including a 5-0 thrashing of Morecambe in their previous Home Park game - ensures Plymouth will provide a stern test for the visitors' title credentials.

Rochdale, who are third, have a Lancashire derby with Accrington Stanley to look forward to at Spotland, with Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town – fourth and fifth respectively – are set for home clashes with AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth.

At the opposite end of League Two, Torquay United will hope the galvanising impact of a first win in seven on Tuesday – a 2-1 home success over Rochdale – can kickstart the Devon club's battle against relegation.

Torquay continue to sit bottom of the Football League and are seven points adrift of safety. Like Torquay, Northampton Town are also in the drop zone and were victorious as well in midweek to give them confidence of making it two on the bounce when Mansfield Town visit Sixfields.

Elsewhere, Southend and Bury meet at Roots Hall, Bristol Rovers head to Hartlepool United and Newport County face Exeter City in Sunday's only game.