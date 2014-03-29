League Two Wrap: Goals scarce in fourth tier

The title race looks to have been narrowed down to three teams and, with third-placed Chesterfield in Football League Trophy action on Sunday, the spotlight fell on Rochdale and Scunthorpe.

Neither could even muster a goal on Saturday, with Wycombe Wanderers earning a valuable point at Glanford Park, while Fleetwood stayed fourth with a home draw against the leaders.

That opened the door for Burton Albion to close the gap on the automatic promotion places but Gary Rowett's side also drew a blank in a 0-0 draw at in-form York City, who remain firmly in the play-off hunt after making it 11 league games unbeaten.

Just 12 goals were scored in 11 fixtures and one of those came at Roots Hall, where Southend United were indebted to Freddy Eastwood's second-half strike in a 1-0 triumph over rock-bottom Torquay United.

That moved the hosts back into the play-off places, while Oxford United are in danger of slipping out after Luke Howell's last-gasp goal condemned them to a 1-0 reverse at Dagenham and Redbridge.

The battle at the other end of the table has been even more intense but several sides bought themselves some breathing space this weekend, with Bury, Bristol Rovers, Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley all winning.

Indeed, Bury and Portsmouth were the only two teams to score more than once as the latter marked Andy Awford's first game in caretaker charge with a 2-1 win over nine-man Newport County, while David Flitcroft's side were 3-0 winners at struggling Northampton Town.

Bristol Rovers beat Morecambe 1-0, and Accrington overcame Exeter City by the same margin.

Elsewhere, Hartlepool United lost for the third game running, going down 1-0 at home to Cheltenham Town, and Mansfield Town were 1-0 winners against AFC Wimbledon.