A-League: Wellington trip to refocus Wanderers

Having only arrived back in Australia from Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Wanderers are set to play Wellington Phoenix on Friday in the A-League.

Western Sydney striker Tomi Juric - who scored the only goal in the two-legged ACL final against Al Hilal - admitted upon arrival at Sydney Airport that it would be tough for the Wanderers to prepare for the trip to Wellington, as they struggle to come to grips with their continental success.

"I'm still just trying to soak up what's happened," Juric told Perform.

"On the plane ride home I couldn't sleep a bit, cause I've just been trying to understand exactly what happened.

"We'll get tomorrow [Tuesday] off to reflect on what's happened the past couple of days and we'll try get focused for the Wellington game as soon as possible."

The Wanderers returned to training on Wednesday and coach Tony Popovic said consecutive trips to New Zealand and Perth, where Western Sydney will play Glory on November 15, will quickly bring his team back down to earth.

"It's not what we needed but in some ways it's a good thing," Popovic told Sky Sports.

"It'll get our focus very quickly onto our bread and butter which is the A-League.

"Our success in the A-League is why we're in the ACL.

"We certainly respect that competition and we want to get back on track as quickly as possible."

While Western Sydney are the kings of Asia after their success in Riyadh, they lie bottom of the A-League table with two defeats from as many games to begin the 2014-15 campaign, and Popovic's men will take on a team in Wellington, who have won two of their four matches this term.

The Phoenix lost 2-0 at Melbourne Victory on Monday but had won their previous two fixtures, including a 4-1 thumping of Newcastle Jets in their last home match.

In the other match on Friday, Adelaide United will host Sydney FC in a match between two of the form teams of the competition.

Both Adelaide and Sydney have picked up 10 points from four matches to sit just behind leaders Victory on goal difference.

Victory's win against Wellington propelled them into first spot in the standings and they will look to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign away to struggling Newcastle on Saturday, before winless clubs Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City clash to complete the weekend's fixtures.