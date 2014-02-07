A-League: Western Sydney 1 Brisbane Roar 1

The point just about keeps Wanderers in the hunt for the Premiers' Plate - which they won last season.

Besart Berisha's eighth league goal of the season had given Roar the lead at Pirtek Stadium as the Albanian wrong-footed the home defence before coolly slotting past Ante Covic.

Youssouf Hersi was in fine form for the hosts as they sought a way back into the game, setting up several chances from the right flank that his team-mates could not convert.

Brendon Santalab hit the post after more good work from Hersi, as hope looked to be slipping away from the Wanderers.

But they grabbed a deserved equaliser five minutes from time, Labinot Haliti stabbing home from close-range after Aaron Mooy's precision cross from the right.