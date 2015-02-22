A-League Wrap: Leaders held in turgid stalemate

At the end of a week in which two of their players - Andy Keogh and Josh Risdon - were arrested following a late-night altercation, and with their status as the competition's front-runners under threat, Kenny Lowe's visitors might have been expected to produce a response on the field.



But the men from Western Australia were distinctly lacklustre and apparently content to return home with a point to show for their efforts, one that takes them two points clear of Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United at the top of the standings.



The hosts, who had the better of the scarce chances in front of a small crowd, had to make do with a second successive goalless stalemate, a result that sees them draw level on points with sixth-placed Brisbane Roar, although John van 't Schip's men remain seventh due to their inferior goal difference.

A stunning late free-kick from substitute Jason Hicks grabbed the Wellington Phoenix a share of the points in a pulsating 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets at the Hutt Recreation Ground.

The Jets - who hadn't scored from a corner all season - scored from two in quick succession, through a Roly Bonevacia own goal and Scott Neville, to shock their hosts and move into a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes.

However, the Phoenix built constant pressure in response and pulled a goal back through Roy Krishna before Hicks' superb curling effort deep into stoppage time, which came after Newcastle's Ben Kantarovski had picked up a late red card.