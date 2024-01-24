Leaked festival poster says Gary Neville is set to DJ this summer alongside fellow Manchester legend

Ex-Manchester United man Gary Neville could be about to add another strong to his post-playing career bow

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has been many things in his post-playing career. A coach, a pundit, the co-owner of both an EFL club and a football-themed hotel and he even made an appearance on BBC show Dragon’s Den earlier this month.

But the ex-England international may now have another string to his bow, as an eagle-eyed X (formerly Twitter) user has spotted his name on a leaked poster purporting to show this year’s line-up for the Kendal Calling festival.

Tucked away on the poster underneath headliners Noel Gallagher, The Streets, Keane and Sugababes is ‘Gary Neville B2B Tim Burgess’, suggesting that the 48-year-old will be DJing alongside the Charlatans frontman.

Adding credence to this is the fact that the pair do go way back, with Neville even previously appearing on stage guitar-in-hand with the Charlatans to stum along with Burgess and company for a rooftop gig at his Hotel Football back in 2015.

We will have to wait until the Kendal Calling line-up is confirmed on Thursday morning to see if the leaked poster is genuine and whether or not Neville will indeed make his festival debut.

Should that be the case, Neville and Manchester United-supporting Burgess will no doubt be ready to fire off some friendly barbs to Manchester City megafan Noel Gallagher who is listed as the main headliner for the festival that takes place at the start of August.

Next to Neville and Burgess on the bill are Leeds United-supporting The Pigeon Detectives, while Lightning Seeds are also listed, so what are the odds of a Neville joining in for a triumphant rendition of 'Three Lions', coming three weeks after the final of Euro 2024?

