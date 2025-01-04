‘Leaving Liverpool wasn’t easy – I was very comfortable and had three years remaining on my deal, so I didn’t need to go. But I’m happy with my decision’: Former Reds midfielder opens up on swapping Anfield for Saudi Arabia

Liverpool sold Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023, but while former captain Henderson lasted just six months, the two Brazilians are still going strong in the Middle East.

There were complications for Fabinho, however, and not just because he was arguably still in the middle of his peak years as a professional.

Instead, his £40 million move was done despite suggestions that it had been complicated by difficulties getting his bulldogs into the country – bulldogs are reportedly classified as dangerous dogs in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool hero Fabinho relishing playing in Saudi Arabia

“They’re here now,” Fabinho tells FourFourTwo. “Leaving Liverpool wasn’t an easy decision, because I was very comfortable there and had three years remaining on my deal, so I didn’t need to go.

"But it was a good opportunity for me and I’m happy with my decision. It was a good surprise to see how nice the city was. My family are happy here, and I’m trying my best for Al Ittihad.”

Fabinho found it easier than Jordan Henderson, who lasted only a handful of months at Al Ettifaq before returning to Europe.

“In my last season at Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was telling me how difficult it is for an English player to leave the Premier League, so I understand that when you leave the country for the first time, you may face difficulties you’re not used to," Fabinho adds.

"I left my country at 18 – for a Brazilian, it’s easier to adapt anywhere.”

Since arriving at Al Ittihad, Fabinho has played 45 times in all competitions. They finished miles off the pace in the league last term, though, accumulating 42 points fewer than Saudi Pro League winners Al Hilal.

Things are looking more promising this season, though, with Fabinho and his side currently top of the table.