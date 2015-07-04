LeBron James backs Liverpool captain Henderson for FIFA 16 cover.

LeBron James has taken a break from his NBA free agency and monitoring of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster to show some support for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

James posted his choice for the UK cover of the FIFA 16 video game on Facebook earlier this week, endorsing the England international.

He posted: "s/o to my LFC family Jordan Henderson, you got my vote!!! James Gang always reps LFC on the virtual pitch #YNWA #VoteHenderson #IPROMISE #StriveForGreatness."

James is a minor shareholder in the Anfield club, but his promotion of Henderson to his nearly 22 million followers on Facebook could be a major boost for the midfielder, who is up against Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Tottenham's Harry Kane for a spot alongside Lionel Messi on the FIFA 16 cover in the United Kingdom.

Henderson was made captain by Liverpool following Steven Gerrard's departure for LA Galaxy in MLS.