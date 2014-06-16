Leckie: Socceroos' crosses are hard to stop

Ange Postecoglou's side looked to Tim Cahill's aerial dominance against Chile, and the New York Red Bulls forward scored with a header in their 3-1 loss on Friday.

Leckie said even the likes of the Netherlands and Spain, the other teams in Group B, would struggle to cope with the Socceroos' crosses.

"If we can get into wide areas and get good crosses in, any team will struggle to stop us," Leckie said on Sunday.

"We will take on Holland with our game plan and look to play like we did for 70 minutes against Chile.

"I got into good areas where I could expose them one-on-one. It was a great performance from the team.

"If we could have played the whole 90 (minutes) like we did for 70 it would have been a different story."

Conceding twice in the opening 14 minutes proved costly for Australia and defender Alex Wilkinson said improved communication would lead to better displays at the back.

"The two goals we conceded were definitely preventable. We just need to work on our communication," Wilkinson said.

"We gave Chile too much time and space in the first 20. Then we started to believe.

"We want to improve every game we play. We kept the ball well and passed through the lines. We have learnt our lesson and need to start better.

"I didn't feel overawed at all, there were nerves for sure but it was a fantastic experience. We showed in the second half that we belong at this level."

Australia take on the Dutch on Wednesday before a clash against Spain on June 23.