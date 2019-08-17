Lee Johnson pleased with impact of Bristol City’s new signings

Lee Johnson was full of praise for new signing Benik Afobe after the Stoke loanee’s 59th-minute strike ensured Bristol City’s first win of the season.

A goal in each half from Adam Nagy and Afobe, their first for the Robins, earned a 2-0 victory against QPR, who failed to come up with the finishes to match some promising approach play.

Hungary international Nagy scored the opener from 15 yards after 35 minutes and Afobe doubled the advantage, volleying home from Andreas Weimann’s pass after Rangers keeper Joe Lumley had made a hash of a clearance.

The visitors tested home goalkeeper Dan Bentley only once when he had to dive at full stretch to tip over Jordan Hugill’s second-half header.

Head coach Johnson said: “I chatted with Benik before he signed and told him I will get him playing the best football of his career.

“For that to happen he has to commit to working really hard because you see the best of him when he is constantly on the move. That was the case a lot today.

“It was great for him and Adam to get their first goals for us. It has got the fans behind them and that is so important.

“Adam had to come off at half-time because of an ankle problem he suffered when making a great recovery run. But we don’t think it is serious.

“It wasn’t the perfect performance by any means. But there were a lot of things that pleased me and plenty to build on.

“All managers are relieved to get the first win on the board and that is my overriding emotion. Rangers are a good side and I’m pleased we took our chances and defended so strongly against them.

“They will trouble a lot of teams. Now our season is really up and running and there is a lot more to come from us.”

QPR boss Mark Warburton was in no mood to offer excuses after seeing his side fail to capitalise on good periods.

“It’s no good having a lot of possession if you are not clinical enough in the final third of the pitch,” he said.

“Possession is irrelevant if you don’t make the most of it. We created chances, without having the necessary edge to our finishing.

“Jordan Hugill got into some great positions. It wasn’t his day, but he has already proved what a good player he is.

“On numerous occasions we got into good areas without making it count. Two individual errors have cost us, but I felt we were very good for periods of the first half and the home fans went quiet.

“We knew Lee would have his side whipped up after we beat them on penalties in midweek and we dealt with it really well.

“The result reads 2-0, but there will be days when we win 1-0, knowing we have been poor and fortunate. Today it is the other way around.

“I am happy with the way the players have taken on ideas. They have shown their quality in every game this season without always getting what they deserved.”