Leeds boss Bielsa keeping calm despite crucial win over Sheffield Wednesday

Marcelo Bielsa is refusing to get carried away after Leeds beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 to move a step nearer to promotion.

Jack Harrison hit a second-half winner to open up a three point cushion on Sheffield United in the race for Premier League.

Harrison broke the deadlock in the 65th minute after Wednesday had frustrated the Whites.

Leeds had been denied by two wonder saves from Wednesday keeper Keiren Westwood during a dominant first half.

But it could have been more comfortable as United wasted a number of good chances, with Patrick Bamford in particular having an off-day.

Wednesday, who offered little in the way of danger, could have rescued an unlikely point with a minute to go when Marco Matias hit the side netting.

Bielsa said: “A three point lead is not a big difference even at this stage.

“Things are positive for us right now, but we need to just stay calm and to keep our focus.

“There are still important games to do and the job is not done.

“We were very good in defence and very good in attack today, it was a very pleasing performance.

“We created loads of chances, but we need to be more efficient and take more of those chances. We could have made it more comfortable today.

“We deserved to win the game the game. I thought Gaetano Berardi did excellent with stepping in so late after Liam Cooper got injured.

“He did well and the subs did well when they came on and I am delighted. We did not have to change or imbalance the team.

“It was an excellent team display today and I am very pleased.”

Wednesday boss Steve Bruce admitted that his side did not deserve anything from the game.

“The better team won, we found it a struggle but we stuck at it,” he said.

“We found it difficult and gave the ball away far too often. The intensity they played at was hard to deal with, they look a good bet to go up.

“Sometimes you take it on the chin and the better team won here.

“We understand where we’re at, the imbalance in the squad and the injuries.

“We have a big summer ahead where we want to get it right. It’s going to be difficult now but we can’t give up, we have four games to play and we must give those everything we have.

“If we had have nicked something, we’d have had to hold our hands up. I can’t ask for anything more than what we have got out of the players.

“We saw their resilience today, you won’t see a better save than that from Westwood in the first half.”