Leeds sign goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Valerenga

Leeds have boosted their goalkeeper ranks with the signing of Kristoffer Klaesson from Valerenga for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2025 and has plenty of experience despite his tender age.

Klaesson made 56 appearances for the Norwegian side after he made his debut two years ago and has also regularly represented his country at youth-team level.

With goalkeeper Kiko Casilla leaving Elland Road to join Elche on loan earlier this month, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa needed competition for first-choice Illan Meslier.

Norway Under-21 international Klaesson is the club’s sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Lewis Bate, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison, Sean McGurk and Amari Miller.