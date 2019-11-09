Leeds tie up Mateusz Klich on long-term deal

Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Leeds.

Klich has become a mainstay under Marcelo Bielsa, having looked to be on his way out of the club under former managers Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom.

Klich has made 75 appearances for Leeds, scoring 12 goals, and has started every league game under Bielsa since his appointment in the summer of 2018.

“He’s gone on to become a really important player for us and I’m delighted that he’s committed to spend the best years of his career with us,” director of football Victor Orta said, ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Blackburn.