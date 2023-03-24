Leeds United's Elland Road CLOSED after police advice over 'security threat'
Leeds' stadium will be closed until further notice after police attended the scene
Police have closed Leeds United's Elland Road ground after receiving a security threat.
A report was made to West Yorkshire Police on Thursday evening, and the stadium has now been closed until further notice.
While no games are scheduled to be played there until April 4, the closure affects the ticket office and club shop, as well as offices within the building.
Leeds put out a club statement on Friday that said: "Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."
Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumesMarch 24, 2023
"Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises," said a West Yorkshire Police statement.
"Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat."
The next match to be played at Elland Road is Leeds vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 4.
In 2016, a match between Manchester United and Bournemouth was postponed after a suspect package was discovered in Old Trafford that was later found to be a fake bomb left after a security training exercise.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He plays football regularly, both on grass and artificial surfaces, and has a large, discerning and ever-growing collection of football shirts from around the world.
He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.