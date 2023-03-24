Leeds United's Elland Road CLOSED after police advice over 'security threat'

Police have closed Leeds United's Elland Road ground after receiving a security threat.

A report was made to West Yorkshire Police on Thursday evening, and the stadium has now been closed until further notice.

While no games are scheduled to be played there until April 4, the closure affects the ticket office and club shop, as well as offices within the building.

Leeds put out a club statement on Friday that said: "Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

"Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises," said a West Yorkshire Police statement.

"Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat."

The next match to be played at Elland Road is Leeds vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 4.

In 2016, a match between Manchester United and Bournemouth was postponed after a suspect package was discovered in Old Trafford that was later found to be a fake bomb left after a security training exercise.