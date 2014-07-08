Left-back Dudgeon pens new Hull contract

Dudgeon joined Hull from Manchester United in 2011, but has seen his gametime severely limited by two serious knee injuries in as many seasons.

The 23-year-old has made just 13 appearances in the last two terms, and he has not made a league outing since sustaining his first injury in a 3-2 Championship defeat to Blackpool in October 2012.

However, now fully-fit, Dudgeon is determined to finally grasp the chance to perform in the Premier League for the FA Cup finalists.

He told the club's official website: "I managed to get fit for the last couple of months of last season and I got a few behind-closed-doors under my belt.

"It was good to get those games in and I've been building on that through the off-season. Hopefully now I have a good foundation for pre-season and I can kick on from here.

"It's all about focusing on the future now. You can't keep thinking about the past. You can learn from it but you have to move on.

"This is a fresh start now and I want to show everybody that I still want to be here and I want to play.

"Every footballer wants to play in the Premier League.

"If that is something I can achieve in the new season then I will be delighted."