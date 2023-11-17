Legendary musician says he 'took acid' at QPR ground – and gives incredible reason why

QPR's Loftus Road is a staple of British football – but have you ever seen it on drugs?

One legendary musician has. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Pete Doherty revealed that the first time he took acid, he did so at the home of Queens Park Rangers – because he'd been told to do it "somewhere he felt comfortable".

"I think I went in there and dropped acid once, the first time I dropped acid, in 1999," the Libertines frontman said.

"I was told you have got to do it in a place you feel comfortable, so if anything goes wrong you feel safe… so I went to Loftus Road, I ended up at Shepherd’s Bush Green and it got really weird.

"I saw the pitch rolling up like a wave on my trip.”

Pete Doherty has spoken about his love of QPR in an interview with the Athletic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doherty is a lifelong fan of the London club and in the interview, spoke about making a fanzine for QPR in the 1990s and his times meeting players and managers. In true rock 'n' roll fashion, the noughties singer has broken into the stadium, too – and even stolen from the club.

"I’ve taken a guitar in there before," Doherty says. "In the early 2000s, you could get in there in the afternoons. I had a picnic date in there once.

"I got in the dressing rooms once and stole a pair of shirts which I wore as pyjamas.

