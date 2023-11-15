Harry Kane on verge of shocking Bayern Munich, by completing 'special clause' months earlier than expected: report

Harry Kane has been on fire since arriving at Bayern Munich, and a "special clause" in his contract could be the reason behind it.

Since joining from Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has bagged 21 goals in just 16 appearances in all competitions, a phenomenal strike rate even for someone as prolific as the Englishman.

Chasing down Robert Lewandowski's 41-goal Bundesliga record certainly seems plausible this term, but he won't even need to do that in order to hit a target inserted into his Bayern Munich contract.

Kane is on fire right now at Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Bild's Christian Falk, Harry Kane will receive a €250,000 bonus if he manages 40 goal contributions in all competitions in one season - which is reportedly valid for the entirety of his four-year contract.

With 21 goals and seven assists already, it seems Kane is on the verge of hitting that 40-goal contribution target before even Christmas. Bayern Munich have two Champions League fixtures and five Bundesliga games left until the new year, which is definitely enough time for the 30-year-old to score or assist 12 more times in the form he's in.

Ultimately, though, Kane's main objective is to finish the season with as many trophies as possible.

40 goal contributions will see Kane earn an extra €250,000 bonus (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Bayern have already been knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by third-tier side Saarbrucken, they've already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages and are sitting second in the Bundesliga, just two points behind Bayer Leverkusen and still undefeated.

Kane has clearly settled in well with the squad, too, with both Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Muller singing his praises.

"I cannot tell you anything different," Tuchel has said. "The performances are telling a story. There is no need for any words."

Muller added: "I believe he can do anything. We only need to bring him into position. If he gets to shoot anywhere near or inside the box then chances are the ball will go in."

