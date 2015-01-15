Legia Warsaw's Bielik set for Arsenal medical

Legia Warsaw midfielder Krystian Bielik is poised to become Arsenal's first signing of the January transfer window after confirming that he will undergo a medical with the London club.

Reports in the British media have indicated that Arsenal representatives flew to Poland earlier this week to try to secure Bielik's services after allegedly seeing an initial approach knocked back by Legia.

However, the two clubs now appear to have come to an agreement, with Bielik set to leave Legia and join Arsene Wenger's side after making just six appearances for the Ekstraklasa leaders.

The teenager told Legia's official website: "I'm going to London to fulfill my dreams. I hope I will become an Arsenal player soon."

Bielik joined Legia in the close-season following spells with the youth teams of Gornik Konin and Lech Poznan.

The news will come as a blow to Legia manager Henning Berg, who signed a new contract with the club on Wednesday.