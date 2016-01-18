Leicester agree fee for Amartey

FC Copenhagen have confirmed they have accepted a bid from Leicester City for midfielder Daniel Amartey.

The Ghana international has featured 63 times since joining the Danish side in 2014 but the clubs have agreed a deal that will see him join the Premier League high-fliers pending an agreement of personal terms.

FC Copenhagen chief executive Anders Horsholt did not specify a figure but admitted the offer was too good to refuse.

"We cannot turn down a transfer of this size because, generally speaking, it is the best outcome for Copenhagen," Horsholt said in a statement.

"We have been very happy to have Daniel here but it is part of our strategy, as a club and a company, to develop players to a level where they get so attractive that clubs from the biggest leagues will buy them for large sums of money."

FCK coach Stale Solbakken thanked Amartey for his contribution to the club, which included a DBU Pokalen triumph in 2015.

The former Wolves boss added that Leicester have been long-term admirers of the midfielder.

"From the first day Daniel has been a role model and a key player for us, and he has improved dramatically and faster than anyone could have expected," he said.

"He has handled his success and all the attention extremely well, and it is a dream come true for him to play in the Premier League for a club who has targeted him for a long period.

"We wish Daniel all the best in the Premier League and we are sure he will have a great career."