Leicester arrive in Thailand to heroes welcome

Leicester City were given a heroes welcome after arriving in Thailand on Wednesday following their remarkable Premier League triumph in 2015-16.

Claudio Ranieri's side lost just three games all season as they completed one of the most unlikely sporting accomplishments.

Leicester finished 10 points above second-placed Arsenal in the league standings, just over twelve months after fending off relegation to the Championship with a sensational escape.

Led by manager Ranieri and captain Wes Morgan, the Foxes were met by a crowd of Thai supporters and media at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok for the beginning of a week-long post-season visit.

Leicester are owned by Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and King Power International and have become one of the most well-supported English teams in Thailand.

Morgan was taken aback by the "incredible" level of support on Wednesday and paid tribute to Leicester's Thai owners.

"We've had some special receptions when we've arrived in Thailand in the past, but nothing like this. This is incredible," the 32-year-old told Leicester's official website.

"We're always extremely proud to come here and we know how much it means to the owners, who have done so much for us and for the entire club in the last six years.



"Since we won the title, we've been trying to take it all in and try to get some perspective on what it means to us and to other people.

"After the scenes in the streets of Leicester on Monday and this reception we've had today, it's starting to sink in. The impact is just frightening."