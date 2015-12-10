Leicester can't win the Premier League - Mahrez

Leicester City's in-form winger Riyad Mahrez says he does not believe the club can win the Premier League this season.

Mahrez's hat-trick in a 3-0 victory at Swansea City on Saturday saw the Foxes move two points clear at the top of the table after 15 games.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri has consistently played down his side's chances of remaining in first place and insisted reaching 40 points, a tally likely to secure their top-flight status, remains the team's priority.

Mahrez is in agreement, telling the BBC World Service: "I don't think we can win the league.

"We just need to get the 40 points and then after that we will see."

If Leicester's surge up the table has come as a surprise to Mahrez, his own form has not.

The 24-year-old Algeria international has scored 11 times this season and forged a dynamic partnership with 14-goal striker Jamie Vardy.

"I'm not surprised because I knew I could do the things that I have done," Mahrez said.

"Football is just confidence. When you start scoring and you carry on it gives you more confidence so maybe that has helped me."