Leicester City v Crystal Palace: Pardew predicts goals

Crystal Palace visit Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend and Alan Pardew says those present at the King Power Stadium are sure to be entertained.

Pardew's Palace have won three of their four away league games this season to help them to sixth, while fifth-placed Leicester's nine matches have seen a division-high total of 36 goals.

Palace were beaten 3-1 at home by West Ham last time out, while Leicester once again showed their powers of recovery to come from two down at Southampton to earn a 2-2 draw.

Jamie Vardy scored both goals at St Mary's Stadium, the England international taking his tally for the season to nine by scoring in his sixth successive game.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri has previously promised his players pizza if they keep a clean sheet, something they are yet to manage this season, and Pardew hopes to deny them that treat.

"The chances of it being 0-0 are zero in my opinion. If you go to Leicester this weekend you should see goals," the Palace boss said on Thursday.

"I'll be disappointed if they eat pizza this weekend, very disappointed. I'll be making sure we throw as much offensive action as we can at them. 17 goals [conceded] suggests there's a weakness there and we'll try and exploit that.

"I still we think we have the quality in the side to win more home games than away games this year. I believe that even now.

"We're set up well for an away team. We have players who can beat people, it unlocks the home team. Leicester have that too.

"We can't both be counter-attacking teams on the day. Leicester's possession stats are very low, which is surprising considering results. We have to be very careful when we have ball that we don't open ourselves up to the counter."

Meanwhile, Ranieri says he is happy to sacrifice a solid defensive display as long his side continue to pick up results.

"I'm an Italian manager and when we concede a goal it cuts my heart," he said. "But if we win as well, I'll just close my eyes!

"I know it will be a tough match. Crystal Palace close the space and counter very fast, but we are ready to fight, attack and defend.

"I think under Alan Pardew, Palace have won lots of away games. They're very dangerous and it will be a good match."

Palace continue to be without Marouane Chamakh (hamstring) and Connor Wickham (knock), while Dwight Gayle is suspended following his red card against West Ham. For Leicester, Leonardo Ulloa is absent with a thigh problem.



Key Opta stats:

- Crystal Palace have won nine of their last 12 Premier League away games (W9 D0 L3) – this after winning just nine of their previous 61 on the road in the top-flight.

- Jamie Vardy will be looking to become only the fifth different English player to score in 7+ successive Premier League games after Alan Shearer (7), Ian Wright (7), Mark Stein (7) and Daniel Sturridge (8).

- Vardy has had a hand in 18 goals in his last 19 Premier League appearances (13 goals, five assists).

- Leicester have scored a league-high tally of six goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season.

- Palace have averaged 2.25 points per game away from home under Alan Pardew (W9 D0 L3), compared to 1.27 points per game at home (W6 D1 L8).