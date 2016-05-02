Leicester crowned Premier League champions

Leicester City have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history following Tottenham's failure to beat Chelsea on Monday.

The Midlands club could have won the title on Sunday with a win over Manchester United, but the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford meant celebrations were put on hold for a day.

They had reason to celebrate after all on Monday, though, as Tottenham were held 2-2 by Chelsea, giving Leicester an unassailable lead with two games left.

Claudio Ranieri's men went top of the table for the first time on November 21 following their 3-0 win over Newcastle and have not dropped out of the top three since.

Leicester have suffered just three losses in the league all season, with Arsenal defeating them twice and Liverpool proving to be too strong at Anfield in December.

England international Jamie Vardy has played a key role in their hugely successful campaign, scoring 22 times in 34 games and breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record in the process as he became the first player to score in 11 consecutive Premier League matches.

Riyad Mahrez was has been equally important and was voted PFA Players' Player of the Season for his excellent performances.

French midfielder N'Golo Kante and Jamaica international Wes Morgan also made the PFA Team of the Year as reward for fine campaigns.

The Premier League title represents the first major league trophy of Ranieri's managerial career, having previously enjoyed Serie C1, Serie B and Ligue 2 success. He also won the Coppa Italia with Fiorentina, while leading Valencia to Copa del Rey glory.

Leicester secured promotion to the Premier League in 2013-14 and finished 14th in the table last campaign - winning seven of their last nine games to escape relegation.