Leicester hit Ilkeston for six in pre-season

Nigel Pearson, who guided Leicester to the Championship title last term, named a strong side to take on Northern Premier League outfit Ilkeston, with close-season signing Marc Albrighton playing the first half.

Striker Leonardo Ulloa, who joined from Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in the day, was watching from the sidelines as strikes from Wes Morgan, Chris Wood, David Nugent (two), Tom Hopper and a Laurie Wilson own goal secured victory.

Morgan's opener arrived after 34 minutes, the defender stabbing home from Gary Taylor-Fletcher's cross.

James Pearson then provided the delivery for Wood to double Leicester's lead a minute before the interval with a bullet header.

The visitors' superiority was evident again after the break as Nugent collected Ryan Watson's pass to make it 3-0 within 50 seconds of the restart.

Hopper was on target in the 54th minute with a cool finish from Anthony Knockaert's assist and Nugent got his second 11 minutes from time.

Leicester's scoring was completed when Wilson put through his own net from Ritchie De Laet's cross, but there was still time for Andre Johnson to pull one back for the hosts.

Next up for Leicester is Sunday's match in Bangkok against Everton, who they will​ meet again on the opening day of the Premier League season.