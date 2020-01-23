Leicester interested in signing Southampton defender Vestergaard

Leicester are looking at signing Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, the PA news agency understands.

The giant defender joined Saints in July 2018 from Borussia Monchengladbach in an £18million deal, becoming the club’s first defensive reinforcement since Virgil Van Dijk left for Liverpool.

Vestergaard has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Ralph Hasenhuttl but Leicester are understood to be keen on the Denmark international as they look to bolster their squad.

The Foxes are reported to have put in a £15m bid for the 27-year-old, but Saints would want to recoup their outlay.

Vestergaard played the first half as Leicester romped to a 9-0 victory at St Mary’s in October. The defender has only appeared four times in all competitions during the club’s resurgence since then.