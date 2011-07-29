Leicester looking to land Leroy Lita

The former England boss has had a productive transfer window thus far, adding nine new players to the Foxes’ ranks with Swiss international Gelson Fernandes set to make it 10.

Yet, the Swede is still hoping to add a new striker to his squad as he looks to turn Leicester into Championship contenders next season.

Former Middlesbrough and Reading striker Leroy Lita, a target for Premier League new-boys Swnasea City, has been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium.

“We want two players for every position and we have that with defenders and midfielders now,” Eriksson told the Leicester

Mercury.

“We hope to get the same for the strikers, so we hope one or two more will come in.

“I hope we are close. There are different targets, but I hope that something will happen.”

Leicester have secured the signatures of Michael Johnson on loan from Manchester City and John Pantsil to name but two, as the 63-year-old looks to mount an offensive for the Championship title.



By Ben McAleer