Leicester name their price for Manchester United target Harry Maguire – report

The centre-back was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer after impressing for England at the World Cup, but he instead signed a new deal until 2023 at the King Power Stadium.

The Daily Star Sunday writes that the Red Devils will have to fork out at least £80 million to secure the defender’s signature, but might need to go as high as £90 million to convince the Foxes to sell.

Liverpool’s £75 million capture of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018 is currently the highest fee ever spent on a defender.

The outlet believes that United offered the same amount, £75 million, for Maguire last summer but were turned down.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly is believed to be the alternative if a second assault for the England defender fails, with United scouts having watched the Senegal international regularly.