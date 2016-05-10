Leicester planning contract talks with Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri is set to be rewarded with a new contract after guiding Leicester City to a stunning Premier League title, according to club vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

Initially an unpopular appointment at the start of the season, Ranieri is now king of Leicester thanks to his miraculous work as he masterminded one of the greatest achievements in sporting history, upstaging Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United to win the Premier League.

And the 64-year-old Ranieri, who signed a three-year contract when he replaced Nigel Pearson last July, is expected to receive a lucrative contract extension.

"At the end of the season we will talk about that [extending Ranieri's contract] with him," Aiyawatt said.

"We will sit down together and when we talk about something, it's long term, not just until September.

"I like people to work for me when they are happy and enjoy working with the group of people.

"I think both [Shakespeare and Walsh] have agreed [new deals]. They did a brilliant job here and happy to do that."

Leicester - 10 points clear atop the table - close out their remarkable season at Chelsea on Sunday.