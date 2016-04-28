Leicester showing nothing is impossible - Del Piero

Alessandro del Piero is hoping Leicester City win the Premier League title to show that nothing is impossible in the world of sport.

Leicester are on the cusp of winning their first league title, sitting seven points clear of second-place Tottenham with three games to go.

Their season has been made even more remarkable by the fact they were on the verge of relegation to the Championship just over 12 months ago.

Leicester's exploits have seen them garner support from all corners of the world, including Juventus great Del Piero, who played under manager Claudio Ranieri in his time at Juve.

"Leicester are ever closer to the Premier League title," the 41-year-old Sky Evening News.

"I really hope it ends the way we all hope it will, because this really is something to tell our grandchildren, it shows that nothing is impossible in sport."

Del Piero was also full of praise for his former team Juve, who claimed a fifth-straight Scudetto title on Monday.

"I can’t fail to mention at the end of this extraordinary week what Juventus have done," he added.

"Encased in a single season is everything we experienced when we won the first of these five Scudetti, coming from Serie B through two difficult seasons where we finished seventh in the league."