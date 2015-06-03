Leicester sign Fuchs on free transfer

Christian Fuchs has joined Premier League side Leicester City on a free transfer, agreeing a three-year contract.

The Austria international left-back of more than 60 caps spent four years at Schalke before his deal expired, and he will officially join Leicester on July 1.

Fuchs becomes the first signing of the transfer window for Leicester, who avoided relegation last season with a stunning run of seven wins from their last nine matches.

"I'm happy that I've signed for Leicester City," Fuchs told the club's official website.

"It was always a goal for me to play in the Premier League, and I'm happy that this dream has come true.

"Everybody watches the Premier League. I think it's the best league in the world. Leicester City is a new experience and new challenge for me."