Leicester star Mahrez not interested in move to PSG

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez is not tempted by a return to France with Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he is happy in England.

Crowned PFA Player of the Year on Sunday, Mahrez is now set to collect more silverware as Leicester close in on the Premier League title.

Leicester require just three points from their remaining three matches after Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom on Monday.

French champions PSG are reportedly interested in Mahrez - scorer of 17 goals and six assists this term - but the former Le Havre winger has no plans to head back to his homeland anytime soon.

When asked whether a return to France would interest him, the Algeria international said: "I'm not saying it's impossible.

"But I really didn't like it [playing in France]. I don't want to return to France.

"France doesn't tempt me at all, I like England."

Mahrez added: "PSG has become a very big club. They have strong players and the club is currently building a big project. I loved Marseille when I was a boy.

"Even today, Paris doesn't make me dream too. this is my town, but I don't see myself returning."

Mahrez and Leicester can clinch the Premier League title against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.