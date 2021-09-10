Leicester welcome Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand back ahead of Manchester City match

Leicester will have Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand available when they resume their Premier League campaign against champions Manchester City.

Pereira came off with a hamstring injury in the win at Norwich prior to the international break but he is fit, as is fellow full-back Bertrand following his positive test for Covid-19 last month.

Central defenders Jonny Evans (foot) and Jannik Vestergaard (knock) are “progressing well” in their recoveries but Saturday’s game may come too soon for them to be involved, while Ayoze Perez is still suspended after his red card in the defeat at West Ham and deadline-day signing Ademola Lookman could be included in the squad.

Manchester City’s third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson could start as the club await a ruling on whether Ederson will be able to play.

First-choice keeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus are both caught up in a row involving the Brazilian football federation, FIFA and the Premier League and could be banned this weekend.

Fellow stopper Zack Steffen is unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus, while midfielders Kevin De Bruyne (ankle) and Phil Foden (foot) are both back in training but it is not clear if they are ready for action.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Bertrand, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez, Silva, Grealish, Palmer, Doyle, Jesus, Torres.