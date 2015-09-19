Leicester's defensive concentration must improve, claims Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has urged his Leicester City side to improve their concentration after they had to come from two goals behind for the second consecutive Premier League game to draw 2-2 with Stoke City.

Goals from Bojan Krkic and Jonathan Walters fired Stoke ahead early in the first half, but Leicester salvaged a point courtesy of a Riyad Mahrez penalty and Jamie Vardy's strike.

And the Italian has demanded that Leicester, who remain unbeaten in 2015-16 but have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven league games stretching back to last term, improve in defence.

"It's the fourth time we've had to come from behind. We always believe, but it's not always possible. We must concentrate," he said.

"We started well, but there were mistakes and they scored. We gave them the chances to attack us, so that wasn't good.

"But in the second half we played very well. We never gave up and had the right spirit that I like, because if we scored the first goal then anything was going to be possible.

"It's good that we're still unbeaten. You can afford mistakes, but not to repeat them over and over which we are doing, but we need to get a clean sheet soon."

Ranieri also confirmed that Nathan Dyer, who scored the winner in Leicester's previous outing against Aston Villa but missed Saturday's clash, will be in line for a return against Arsenal next week.

"Nathan felt something with his right knee in the game last week, so we decided to save him and he will be ready for the next match," the Italian added.