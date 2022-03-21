Leicester’s Jonny Evans added to Northern Ireland squad for Luxembourg friendly
published
Defender Jonny Evans has been added to Northern Ireland’s squad for the upcoming friendly against Luxembourg.
Evans was left out of the original squad due to a hamstring injury, but will join Ian Baraclough’s squad for Friday’s game after making his first appearance since December as a second-half substitute in the Foxes’ win over Brentford on Sunday.
The 34-year-old will not be available for the game against Hungary at Windsor Park next Tuesday as his game-time is managed following his lengthy absence.
Baraclough revealed that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had been in touch prior to Sunday’s game to say Evans would be taking part and asked if he could travel to Luxembourg.
“He is still desperate to play for his country,” Baraclough said.
Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair limped out of his side’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday and will be assessed later this week.
“He has a bit of bruising (to his left ankle),” Baraclough added. “His movement is OK. We will make a call on him later in the week.”
