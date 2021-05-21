Leicester’s title-winning captain Wes Morgan to retire at the end of the season

Leicester’s Premier League title-winning captain Wes Morgan will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old, who has struggled with a back problem this year, is ending a 19-year senior playing career.

Fellow title-winner Christian Fuchs is also leaving the King Power Stadium when his contract expires this summer.

Morgan skippered the Foxes to their shock 5,000-1 Premier League win in 2016 and also helped them lift FA Cup for the first time in their history when he made a late substitute appearance in last weekend’s 1-0 final victory over Chelsea.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “Wes has been one of Leicester City’s greatest servants, leading the team through the club’s most successful era and helping to set the standards that have pushed the club forward.

“A big brother to everyone he has played with, a strong representative of the squad and a valuable source of counsel to managers and senior executives in the club, his contribution has been enormous.

“Wes has shown throughout his Leicester City career that he has a great deal to offer away from the pitch. I’m excited to see how we can help him shape his career after football and how the club can continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge and passion for the game.”

Morgan joined the Foxes from Nottingham Forest in 2012 and helped them to promotion to the Premier League, winning the Sky Bet Championship title in 2014.

He has made 324 appearances and scored 14 goals ahead of Sunday’s final game of the season against Tottenham.

Christian Fuchs (centre) will also leave the club (Nick Potts/PA)

Fuchs moved to the King Power Stadium on a free transfer in 2015 and made 32 appearances when the Foxes won the Premier League.

Overall the Austria international played 152 times for Leicester, scoring three goals, and, like Morgan, helped the club to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2017.

Midfielder Matty James will also leave Leicester when his contract expires at the end of the season.

James, who joined from Manchester United in 2012, suffered a serious knee injury at the end of the 2014-15 season which saw him miss the Foxes’ title-winning campaign.

He has also been hampered by an Achilles problem and spent time on loan at Barnsley and Coventry.