Leipzig beat Frankfurt to cut Bayern's lead

RB Leipzig moved back to within three points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Frankfurt were up against it from the third minute at the Red Bull Arena when goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky received a straight red card.

Hradecky made the ill-fated decision to leave his box and handle to prevent Bernardo from getting a shooting opportunity.

The visitors' misery was compounded as Leipzig scored when play resumed, Marvin Compper striking after substitute keeper Heinz Lindner had parried Marcel Halstenberg's free-kick.

Frankfurt were on the brink of getting to half-time with the deficit at one, but Leipzig struck again in the fourth minute of stoppage time to end the match as a contest, Timo Werner heading in Naby Keita's free-kick for his 10th league goal of the season.

Leipzig sealed the victory in the 67th minute, Jesus Vallejo turning a Halstenberg strike into his own net.

The hosts are now eight points clear of unbeaten Hoffenheim in third, while Frankfurt slip from fourth to sixth after suffering their second defeat in three league outings.