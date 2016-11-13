Leipzig can win Bundesliga title - Hummels

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels believes RB Leipzig have what it takes to compete for the Bundesliga title right until the very end.

Leipzig have impressed in the opening stages of the season after winning promotion to the German top flight last term and sit second in the table, behind Bayern only on goal difference.

They are on a five-game winning streak in the Bundesliga and Hummels is impressed with what he has seen so far.

"If we keep dropping points, then RB Leipzig are a candidate to win the title," Hummels told Welt am Sonntag.

"Everything I have seen from them so far this season has convinced me. They are playing some very attacking football, defend very well as a team and have the individual class to make the difference.

"They remind me a bit of what we did with Borussia Dortmund and we won the Bundesliga title twice...

"[RB Leipzig coach] Ralph Hasenhuttl has done better than expected at every club he has been. That is why I think Leipzig can achieve a lot."