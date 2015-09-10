Lemina keen to follow Pogba example at Juve

Mario Lemina has looked to Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba as an example to follow in Turin, having been impressed by his new team-mate's rise to prominence.

Former Manchester United youngster Pogba has become one of Juve's key performers over the last three seasons and was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona during the close-season.

Pogba remains a Juve player for now however, and was joined by fellow former France youth international Lemina on a season-long loan from Marseille late last month.

Lemina, who could debut against Chievo on Saturday, says Pogba is the man he will look to follow as Juve chase a fifth straight Serie A title.

"I am very happy to be Pogba’s team-mate," Lemina told RMC.

"I've known him since we were together in the France youth teams. It's great to see his improvement every day and I hope to be like him one day."

Juve have made a poor start to their title defence, having lost both their opening matches, although the recent arrivals of Lemina and Brazil international Hernanes will likely bolster confidence ahead of Saturday's clash with Chievo.

Lemina also revealed his surprise at being a target for Massimiliano Allegri, adding: "I came to know about Juventus' interest while I was watching television.

"Before that I was not aware of any contact with the club as my agent had taken care of it all by himself. He only told me about it when the agreement was reached.

"I am happy to be at Juventus because it is the biggest club in Serie A and I can show my qualities both in Italy and in Europe."