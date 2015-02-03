Lennon excited by Everton loan switch from Spurs

Everton beat Stoke City and Hull City to Lennon, who completed a loan deal until the end of the 2014-15 Premier League campaign on deadline day of the mid-season transfer window on Monday.

Lennon had found opportunities hard to come by under Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, making just 17 appearances.

And the 27-year-old is relishing the chance to prove his worth at Goodison Park.

"I'm really looking forward to seizing this opportunity at a club with such a history and with such great potential, too," Lennon told Everton's official website.



"The manager wants to play exciting, attacking football and I’m determined to make a big contribution over the remaining games."

Lennon is free to make his Everton bow against Liverpool in Saturday's Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Everton have struggled for form and consistency this season, with Roberto Martinez's men sitting 12th in the standings, and the Spaniard believes Lennon's experience will prove invaluable heading into the business end of the campaign.

"We all know what Aaron will bring to our squad with his experience and know-how, his involvement with England in two World Cups and the landmarks he has set in the Premier League," said Martinez.



"At 27, Aaron will be a really important asset to our squad and he will represent a real boost in terms of attacking options from now to the end of the season. His pace and trickery will fit in well at Goodison."