Lennon fit again for faltering Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur will have winger Aaron Lennon back for Sunday's home match against Swansea City as they try to revive their push for a top-three finish.

Lennon has been out with a hamstring injury sustained in an FA Cup replay against Stevenage on March 7, since when Tottenham have failed to win in the league and have dropped three points below north London rivals Arsenal in third.

Liverpool will be without midfielder Charlie Adam for Sunday's trip to Newcastle United and the club will not know the full extent of his knee injury for two weeks, manager Kenny Dalglish said.

Adam has not played since being substituted midway through the club's 3-2 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on March 21.

"Charlie will be analysed in a couple of weeks and we'll know better then," Dalglish said on the club website.

Defender Rio Ferdinand is fit for Manchester United's trip to Blackburn Rovers on Monday after shaking off the effects of a stiff back that caused him to be substituted in their victory over Fulham.

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson said he has no new injury concerns going into the game but winger Nani is still not fit enough to return.

"It'll be the same squad as Monday night with no changes," Ferguson said. "We expect Nani to train tomorrow but the game will come too soon for him. Rio is okay, he just felt a bit stiff."

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is in line for a return to the team for Saturday's game at Aston Villa but midfielder Raul Meireles is a doubt.

Ivanovic has recovered from a thigh problem but Meireles, who was substituted during their Champions League win over Benfica on Tuesday, has picked up a knee injury.

"I'm very happy we have almost a full squad to select from, Ivanovic is available again, Meireles is the only doubt," caretaker manager Roberto Di Matteo told reporters. "[Meireles] got a knock just above his knee so it shouldn't be too serious, but he is not ready."

Wigan Athletic's Spanish midfielder Jordi Gomez has signed a two-year contract extension ahead of the relegation-threatened club's game at home to Stoke City on Saturday.

The 26-year-old playmaker joined Wigan in 2009 and is his club's top scorer this season with four Premier League goals.

"We are delighted that Jordi is committing himself to our football club," manager Roberto Martinez said on the club website. "His vision has provided us with a real playmaking role in the side."

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Terry Connor will check on the fitness of midfielder Karl Henry before Saturday's home match with relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers.

The midfield battler has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury but is now back in training.

"I want to give Karl every chance," Connor said on the club website. "He's trai