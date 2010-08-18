Lennon reveals Given interest

Manchester City stopper Given has found his first team place at Eastlands handed over to Joe Hart, who started City’s season opener with Tottenham on Saturday, excelling between the sticks to help his side to a point.

With Given left to watch on from the bench, Celtic boss Lennon has admitted that the Republic of Ireland international would be a target if available.

"If it was a possibility then of course," Lennon said. "He's one of the best keepers in the Premier League.

"We've been linked with a lot of players and there's been speculation on a lot of players.

Given has stated that he has no intentions of warming the bench at the club, insisting that a move away from Eastlands may be a possibility if his first team demands are not satisfied.

"I haven't joined Manchester City to sit on the bench or whatever,” Given said a week ago. “I've gone there to play, it's an ambitious club and I'm an ambitious person, I haven't gone there to take it easy and put my feet up.

“If that's not the case, I suppose I'll sit down on Monday with the club and see where I can go after that."

Mancini has reiterated his desires to keep hold of the 34-year-old, who has established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League.

However, he has admitted that he would “respect” Given’s decision if he wished to leave the club.

Potential suitors in the Premier League for the former-Newcastle goalkeeper will be plentiful, with Arsenal and Fulham both having been linked with moves for the player.



By Joe Brewin

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums