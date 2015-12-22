Lennon to stay as Bolton manager after investigation

Bolton Wanderers have announced that Neil Lennon will remain as their manager following an internal investigation.

The struggling Championship side launched the inquiry following an article published by the Sunday Mirror.

The club confirmed later on Sunday the probe had taken place but concluded that Lennon would be free to remain in charge of the team, who are bottom of English football's second tier.

"Bolton Wanderers Football Club can announce that they have now concluded an internal investigation into an article published in The Sunday Mirror on Sunday 20 December," the statement read.

"The club has dealt with the matter internally and acted accordingly, details of which will remain private. Neil Lennon will remain in charge of the first team squad. The club will be making no further comment on the matter."

Bolton travel to Rotherham United on Boxing Day and lie six points from safety, having won once in 22 league attempts this season, against a backdrop of what is believed to be major financial strife.