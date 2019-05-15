Lennon stays as Burnley wait to make decision on Crouch

Burnley have announced Aaron Lennon will be staying with the club next season, while it remains to be seen whether Peter Crouch departs or not.

Winger Lennon, who has been recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in December, has had an option in his existing contract activated to keep him on until the summer of 2020.

That also applies to full-back Phil Bardsley and midfielder Steven Defour, as boss Sean Dyche had already revealed.

In a statement about those players on Wednesday, Burnley also said with regard to Crouch that discussions between the striker and the club are set to follow over whether he stays on for next term.

The 38-year-old has made six appearances, all as a substitute, since joining from Stoke in January on a deal until the end of the season. He missed five games after undergoing appendix surgery in March.

Burnley’s statement also said that as well as left-back Stephen Ward, who Dyche on Sunday confirmed was leaving, goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard would not be having his contract his renewed this summer.