Lens fixture will be good for Ibra, says Blanc

PSG welcome Lens to the Parc des Princes on Saturday, four days before facing Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie, which is delicately poised at 1-1.

Blanc has revealed he will not play the same team in both matches, despite the fact his team remain a point behind leaders Lyon in the Ligue 1 title race.

However, Ibrahimovic is set to be involved against Lens and Chelsea as he seeks a return to full sharpness following a two-match suspension.

"I have every confidence in his ability to deal with his return to the squad," said Blanc of the Sweden international.

"He's ready, he has recovered well and worked hard in training. Now he needs to get his match fitness up. The Lens match will do him good ahead of Chelsea."

PSG will be expected to ease past Lens, who sit 19th in Ligue 1 having won only five matches all season, but Blanc has warned against complacency.

"Lens will be doing everything they can to get a result. So we have to prepare very seriously," he added.

"This match should help us prepare for Chelsea on Wednesday as well as the other matches we have coming up between now and the end of the season.

"We need to keep building on our good performances, no matter the opponent.

"Tomorrow's team will be different to Wednesday's, but the quality must remain the same. That has been the case recently and I'm very happy about that.

"Chelsea is not the central topic of discussion between me and my players. I put Chelsea out of my mind to prepare for the two games against Monaco. I hope they will have their minds on Lens come 5pm [local time] on Saturday.

"We will then have plenty of time to focus on Wednesday's game."