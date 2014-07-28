Lens granted their place in Ligue 1 next season

Having finished as runners-up in Ligue 2 last season, Lens were left waiting for their ascension to be confirmed due to financial troubles not satisfying the Direction Nationale du Controle Gestion (DNCG) - French football's watchdog.

The DNCG had suspended their promotion due to investment failing to materialise, however having taken their case to the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) Lens' hopes were raised.

Upon hearing the case, the CNOSF upheld their appeal and approved their promotion, with the FFF backing up their right to compete in the top flight alongside Metz and Caen in the top flight.

However, Lens will be to subject to some restrictions, which could include a salary cap and close scrutiny being placed over their transfers due to the federation's concerns.

"The Executive Committee of the French Football Federation, having taken note of the proposal of the conciliator appointed by the CNOSF in the case concerning Lens, decided to accept the proposal to remove the ban and confirm their promotion to Ligue 1, with a limit to the payroll of the club and/or have their recruitment controlled," the FFF announced on Monday.

"The Executive Committee therefore asks the competent body, professional DNCG, to meet as soon as possible to determine the appropriate participation of RC Lens in Ligue 1."

The decision ends the hopes Sochaux had of a reprieve from their relegation, and allows Lens to prepare for their opening league fixture against Nantes on August 9.