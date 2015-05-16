Lesotho 1 South Africa 1: Spot-on Daniels earns Bafana Bafana draw

Clayton Daniels' penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for South Africa in Saturday's friendly against Lesotho in Maseru.

The sides played out a 0-0 stalemate in the first of a friendly double-header contest on Thursday, in a match that saw South Africa name an experimental XI.

Head coach Shakhes Mashaba again rung the changes with six alterations and perhaps that played a part in the first half ending 0-0.

It was Lesotho who struck first after the break, Motlalepula Chabeli breaking the deadlock in the 53rd minute.

Bafana Bafana were behind for just three minutes, though, as Daniels kept his cool from 12 yards after South Africa were awarded a penalty for handball in the area.