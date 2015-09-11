Levante 1 Sevilla 1: N'Zonzi opens La Liga account

Steven N'Zonzi scored his first Sevilla goal as Unai Emery's side were held to a 1-1 La Liga draw at Levante.

Former Stoke City man N'Zonzi – who missed the 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid last time out after being sent off on his debut – fired his new club ahead after 12 minutes with a powerful drive from distance.

Levante improved after the interval and, after Nabil Ghilas had twice gone close, Victor Camarasa restored parity with a close-range header.

Sevilla almost snatched it late on through Coke, but last season's Europa League champions had to settle for a share of the spoils.

The result leaves Sevilla without a league win so far this season.