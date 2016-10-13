Leverkusen do not fear losing Brandt to Bayern

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller does not fear Julian Brandt will leave the club for Bayern Munich any time soon.

The 20-year-old Germany international recently suggested that he would be interested in a move to the Bavarians if he were to leave Leverkusen.

However, Voller believes that moment is still far away at this stage.

"I am convinced Julian will be playing for Leverkusen for many more years," Voller told Sky Sport.

"I am not surprised that teams like Bayern and other big clubs from across Europe are keeping an eye on him. That's a compliment for what we do.

"But we know what Julian's contract looks like and we know he is feeling very well here.

"It would not be the first time a player reaches a stage where he wants to leave. I hope it will not happen with Julian, but we will just move on if it happens."

Brandt has a contract with Leverkusen until June 2019.